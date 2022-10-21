© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Arts & Culture

Artist says new street murals in downtown Bozeman are about acceptance

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published October 21, 2022 at 12:26 PM MDT
Evil Eye painting on the road.
Olivia Weitz
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Artist Ivy Peapod says the evil eye is a sign of protection. “It’s like, you may not know who is looking out for you or where your biggest allies will be coming from or where the best energy in your life is sourced from, but it’s there and there’s always something to look to,” she said.

New murals recently installed on some streets in downtown Bozeman celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

Artist and Little Shell tribal member Ivy Peapod painted the three identical murals showing three bears — a polar bear, brown bear and black bear, each surrounded by a rainbow aura. They’re walking together toward a rain cloud.

A mural painting of bears.
Olivia Weitz
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Ivy Peapod is the artist of the “Bear With Me” installation

“In Indigenous culture bears represent family and really just being a fierce protector of the ones you love," Peapod said. "When I was imagining this art piece I was kind of trying to call on Bozeman to treat everybody as a family and accept each other where we are."

The city of Bozeman, Gender Equality Montana and the Downtown Bozeman Partnership collaborated on the “Intersectional Art” project.

Ellie Staley with the Downtown Bozeman Partnership says not only do the paintings support diversity, but it’s also creating a traffic calming situation, which is, of course, on Babcock a great location to kind of calm down traffic with so much pedestrian activity downtown."

A mural of fish painted on the road.
Olivia Weitz
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
The “All The Fish” murals were painted by Fish the Artist

The artwork is located by the pedestrian crossings at an intersection at the intersection of Babcock Street and Black Avenue near the downtown post office.

Staley says another street mural is planned a couple of blocks away on the corner of Mendenhall and Black.

Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz covers Bozeman and surrounding communities in Southwest Montana for Yellowstone Public Radio. She has reported for Northwest News Network and Boise State Public Radio and previously worked at a daily print newspaper. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom Story Workshop.
