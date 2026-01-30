Artistic Director Michael Sakir on Opera Montana's Ragtime

The epic Tony-award winning musical Ragtime makes its Bozeman debut at the Ellen Theatre in a new production by groundbreaking stage director Francesca Zambello, artistic director of Washington National Opera.

Ragtime was a major Tony Awards success in 1998, receiving 13 nominations and winning 4, including Best Score, Best Book, and Best Featured Actress for Audra McDonald.

OperaMontana Artistic Director Michael Sakir says Ragtime's creative genius is its enduring relevance.

The truth is that this story is far more relevant today than it was when it appeared in the 90s, or perhaps even when the book was published in the 70s. The themes of racism, sexism, being afraid of immigrants, and income inequality - these are all in our headlines today, unfortunately, far more than they were in the 90s, and Francesca and her team wanted to emphasize that in the production.

Performances of Opera Montana’s production of Ragtime run this weekend and next at the Ellen Theatre in Bozeman. For schedule and more information, visit operamontana.org .