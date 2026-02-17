'Big Sky Falling' examines drug and murder scandal at Montana State University

In the mid-2000s, the murder of 26-year-old Jason Wright and subsequent bust of a cocaine ring rocked the community of Bozeman. Investigators connected a web of current and former Montana State University student athletes connected to the killing and drug dealing. The fallout shook the foundations of the school, and raised questions about its ability to support the student athletes it recruited.

"Big Sky Falling" directors Scott Diener and Mark James joined MTPR's Austin Amestoy to talk about their film, which is showing at this year's Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula.

