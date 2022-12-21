© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Business & Economics

Amazon’s first Montana facility is under construction in Missoula

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published December 21, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST
Amazon’s first facility in Montana is under construction in Missoula.

The 72,000-square-foot building near I-90 and Highway 93 will be a new “last mile” delivery station, receiving shipments from larger Amazon facilities across the country and dispatching delivery vans to customers' doors.

A spokesperson for Amazon says the growth into Missoula will create more than 100 local jobs in the coming years.

On Friday, Gov. Greg Gianforte welcomed Amazon to the state and credited the state’s business-friendly environment for the move.
