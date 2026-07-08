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2006 ARRL (amateur radio) Field Day

2006 ARRL (amateur radio) Field Day

Headwaters Amateur Radio Club of Montana is providing public information and demonstrations at an outdoor event in Three Forks, Montana, on June 27-28, 2026 in order to share alternative and emergency communication methods. Meet the members at the Campground of the Missouri Headwaters State Park from noon Saturday through noon Sunday. Licensed hams should bring their radios. Observers are welcome. A variety of antennas will be on site. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Missouri Headwaters State Park-Campground
12:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Headwaters Amateur Radio Club of Montana
406539-5096
info@HARCMT.com
Headwaters Amateur Radio Club of Montana

Artist Group Info

stroscoe2001@yahoo.com
Missouri Headwaters State Park-Campground
1585 Trident Road
Three Forks, Montana 59752
406-285-3610
info@HARCMT.com
http://www.HARCMT.com