2006 ARRL (amateur radio) Field Day
2006 ARRL (amateur radio) Field Day
Headwaters Amateur Radio Club of Montana is providing public information and demonstrations at an outdoor event in Three Forks, Montana, on June 27-28, 2026 in order to share alternative and emergency communication methods. Meet the members at the Campground of the Missouri Headwaters State Park from noon Saturday through noon Sunday. Licensed hams should bring their radios. Observers are welcome. A variety of antennas will be on site. All ages and skill levels are welcome.
Missouri Headwaters State Park-Campground
12:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Headwaters Amateur Radio Club of Montana
406539-5096
info@HARCMT.com
Artist Group Info
stroscoe2001@yahoo.com
Missouri Headwaters State Park-Campground
1585 Trident RoadThree Forks, Montana 59752
406-285-3610
info@HARCMT.com