Join Warriors & Quiet Waters for the 8th Annual Warrior Taste Fest on September 11, 2026, at The Commons in Bozeman, MT. This high-energy celebration brings together Montana's best restaurants, breweries, and distilleries under one roof for an unforgettable evening of food, drinks, and art. Sample culinary creations from over 30 local and regional tasting partners, vote for your favorites in the "Best Under the Big Sky" competition, and witness renowned artists quick-finish stunning paintings and sculptures before the live auction.

This year's event holds special significance as it falls on the 25th anniversary of 9/11. We will stand together at Taste Fest to honor the lives lost, the courage of those who answered the call to serve, and recognize the resilience and sacrifice of the post-9/11 Warriors shaped by that day.

By attending, you become an integral part of the Warriors & Quiet Waters mission to empower post-9/11 combat veterans and their loved ones to thrive and live purpose-driven lives through peak experiences in nature and evidence-based programs that foster growth, discovery, connection and community.