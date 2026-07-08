A local nature retreat with Dave and Shannon Smith: The Interweaving of Metta and Vipassana

Bozeman Dharma Center in collaboration with Bozeman Insight Community with be hosting our second residential retreat at Camp Mimanagish with teachers Dave and Shannon Smith.

During this silent retreat, we will develop practices that unite the heart and the mind. By combining the Four Foundations of Mindfulness with the practice of Metta, we learn to balance moment-to-moment awareness with the qualities of kindness, care, joy, and equanimity. As your body and mind start to settle, a natural, intuitive wisdom begins to emerge—a process that helps shift your energy toward a sense of wholesome intention and genuine contentment.

The retreat offers a supportive space grounded in a field of kind awareness. The teaching style is a hybrid of two traditions—the "Progress of Insight" and "Natural Awareness"—giving you a well-tested framework for practice. The program includes meditation instruction, Dharma teachings, and small group discussions for processing whatever arises in practice.

All are welcome to attend, regardless of previous meditation experience.