AMERICAN PRAIRIE TO HOST “A JOURNEY TO THE KAZAKH STEPPE”

Scott Heidebrink to present on 2022 trip to Kazakhstan’s prairie ecosystem October 22

American Prairie is excited to host a presentation featuring Scott Heidebrink, American Prairie’s Director of Landscape Stewardship, who traveled to several protected areas in Kazakhstan in 2022 to meet with conservation practitioners and learn from their approaches to large-scale grassland restoration and management. The experience provided an opportunity to exchange ideas and explore how lessons from Kazakhstan’s vast grassland landscapes might inform conservation and restoration efforts on the Northern Great Plains. Heidebrink’s presentation is set for Thursday, October 22 at 7 pm at American Prairie’s National Discovery Center, located at 302 W. Main in Lewistown. Admission is free.

Kazakhstan is home to some of the world’s largest remaining intact temperate grasslands, offering important lessons for conservation efforts across the globe. The Kazakh Steppe, a vast region of open grassland in Central Asia, is one of only four intact prairie ecosystems on Earth that can be restored on a landscape scale and is comprised of temperate grasslands, savannas, and shrublands. Covering approximately 310,600 square miles, it is the largest dry steppe region on the planet.

The efforts to restore it are led by the Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative, a massive, award-winning grassland restoration effort across 75 million hectares of the Kazakh Steppe. This effort seeks to restore the grassland, which was degraded by the Soviet Union’s mid-20th century “Virgin Lands” campaign. This program plowed over 40 million hectares of native steppe in order to increase wheat production, in the process compacting soils and destroying deep-rooted perennial grasses. Economic shifts following the post-Soviet decline led to abandoned croplands, increased wildfire risks, and rampant poaching that crashed native wildlife populations. Also, the loss of traditional nomadism on the steppe, combined with the loss of key grazers, left vast areas improperly managed and degraded.

Restoration strategies include reintroducing keystone herbivores like the saiga antelope (rebounded from 20,000 in 2003 to millions today), kulan (wild asses), and Przewalski's horses after a 200-year absence. The program also aims to establish over 5 million hectares of legally protected state reserves and ecological corridors, while setting-up anti-poaching operations, which include deploying trained rangers and specialized detection dogs to protect recovering wildlife. Restoration strategies likewise include science driven planning that uses satellite imagery analysis, ecological surveys, and local community engagement to guide sustainable grazing.

About the Speaker

Scott Heidebrink is American Prairie’s Director of Landscape Stewardship, who helps develop and implement long-term strategies for the organization’s grazing and bison programs with a focus on advancing large-scale grassland conservation and restoration through grazing and bison reintroduction. He works closely with American Prairie’s Montana neighbors, federal and state agencies, and other public and private partners. Prior to joining American Prairie in 2015, Scott served as a park ranger, managed recreation areas and campgrounds, and conducted tallgrass prairie restoration work. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Science from South Dakota State University.