An evening of poetry and conversation with Melissa Kwasny (two-time Poetry Society of America Award Winner), Sean Hill (Former NEA Fellow), and Gabriel Furshong (2025 SHP Chapbook Prize Winner).

An evening of poetry and conversation with Melissa Kwasny, Sean Hill, and Gabriel Furshong at The Country Bookshelf. Kwasny is a former Montana Poet Laureate and two-time Poetry Society of America Award Winner. Hill has received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Cave Canem Foundation. Furshong is the winner of the 2025 Slapering Hol Press Chapbook Prize. Hill and Furshong will be reading from their new books, "The Negroes Send Their Love" and "Surrounding the Country a Chasm", and Kwasny will reading from her awarding winning canon.