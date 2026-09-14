Bands for Lands: with The Two Tracks

Join Wild Montana for Bands for Lands — a brand-new concert series at the historic Bluestone building in Helena — that brings together live music, local beer, and a shared love for Montana’s wild places.

Every other Monday in June, July, and August, we’ll gather for good tunes, cold drinks from Rialto Bar, and a chance to connect with conservation partners working to keep Montana wild.

Listen to music from The Two Tracks, chat with our partners Montana Discovery Foundation and Girls Thrive, and enjoy food from Cheddar’s Food Truck.

🎉 FREE & FAMILY-FRIENDLY

Bring a chair, your friends, and your love for wild places. Beer, wine, and sodas available for purchase from Rialto Bar (no outside alcohol, please).