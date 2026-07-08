Throughout the month of July 2026, in alignment with America’s 250th Anniversary, dozens of community spaces across the country are inviting local audiences to participate in the third annual Better Together Film Festival. The festival aims to shift the culture of the country away from division and hatred, and toward cohesion and hope.

In Billings, Montana, in collaboration with the local nonprofits, resident Abigail Weidmer is hosting a free screening of My Omaha at Grace Pavilion, 24 S 29th St on July 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Set in Omaha, Nebraska — where the legacies of Malcolm X, racial segregation, and political division still shape everyday life — My Omaha follows filmmaker Nick Beaulieu as he documents his city’s racial justice movement while attempting to reconnect with his terminally ill father Randy, a staunch Trump supporter. Watch the trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8RV4X59WFg.

Community members are invited to attend the screening event and stick around for the conversation that will inspire strength and spark connections across differences. Please register to attend at https://spark.pluralitymap.com/events/better-together-film-festival-my-omaha.