Livingston’s second annual ArtWeek Park County returns September 19–27 to celebrate the artists who make Park County one of Montana’s most vibrant creative communities. The festival’s signature event, the Big Bend Fine Art Auction, will take place on Saturday, September 26, at the Depot Center with Black & Associates live auctioneers.

The auction will feature original works by a diverse group of regional artists working across a variety of mediums, highlighting the depth of talent found throughout Park County and the surrounding area. From painting and printmaking to sculpture and mixed media, the selected pieces reflect the unique perspectives and creative voices that define the region’s arts community. Preview, register and get tickets for the Big Bend Fine Art Auction at ArtWeekPC.com.

Community members and visitors are invited to see the selected artwork from September 11–25 at ArtWeek’s founding partner galleries in downtown Livingston. Silent auction works will be exhibited and open for bidding at the Livingston Center for Art and Culture, while the Danforth Museum of Art will display the live auction pieces during the same period. The Danforth will also host an Artist Reception on September 11, giving guests an opportunity to meet participating artists and learn more about their work and creative processes.

ArtWeek Park County brings together artists, residents, and visitors for a week of exhibitions, performances, workshops, and community events designed to celebrate and support the arts. Artists, businesses, and organizations from across the region are invited to participate in this year’s festival calendar. To apply or for more information about participating in this year’s ArtWeek Park County Celebration, visit www.artweekpc.com/addyourevent.

To speak to a human about the auction, contact Storrs Bishop at storrs@thedanforth.org or Kathy Bekedam at kathy@livingstoncenter.org.

Important auction dates:

June 30th - Auction Catalog available

September 8th - Silent Auction begins at the Livingston Center for Art and Culture

September 11th - Artist Reception at the Danforth Museum of Art

September 11th to September 25th - Live auction pieces on display at Danforth Museum of Art. Silent auction pieces on display at Livingston Center for Art and Culture.

September 19th to September 26th - ArtWeek Park County: a week filled with art exhibitions, interactive workshops, live performances, and immersive cultural experiences

September 25th - Final Art Walk of the summer season in downtown Livingston

September 26th - Live and Silent Auction at the Livingston Depot Center

Art Week Park County is a partnership between The Danforth Museum of Art, The Livingston Center for Arts and Culture, and The Livingston Depot. ArtWeek Park County festival and auction were created and supported through the Park County Fund for the Arts, a program of the Park County Community Foundation and the Park County Council for the Arts. The Fund for the Arts is made possible by a generous donation from the JAKET Foundation.

