Bike for Better Tomorrows is a community bike ride sponsored by the Bozeman Rotary Club with all proceeds benefiting HRDC youth programs. This family-friendly morning event invites kids, teens, parents, and community members to ride together in support of brighter futures for young people across our region.

Bikers will pick up their Bibs and T-shirts on Friday, August 28th at 12pm-1pm and 4:00pm-6:00pm upstairs at HRDC's Market Place (206 E Griffin Drive).

The bike rides all start & finish at Lindley Center, 1102 E. Curtiss, Bozeman.

The Mountain Biking routes allow participant to enjoy the Highland Glen meadows, with a longer option adding Painted Hills. If weather conditions close access to Highland Glen, an alternate route will be available.

The Road Biking routes lead bikers to Triple Tree and Kelly Canyon, with a longer option adding Sypes Canyon.

Attention Bikers! This is not a race and there will be no event traffic control. All bikers must ride their bicycles according to all laws and regulations established by Bozeman City and/or Gallatin County. Bikers must follow directions from ride route volunteers.