Come celebrate Billings Pride 2026 in downtown Billings under Skypoint! Billings Pride Fest 2026 is coordinated by 406 Pride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building unity, acceptance, and fellowship for Billings’ LGBTQ+ community.

Parade: 12pm

The Pride Parade starts on 2nd Avenue and N 31st Street, turns north on N 29th Street, then heads west on 3rd Avenue. A map of the parade route can be found on the 406 Pride website.

Festival: 1pm to 6pm

Once the parade is finished, the Pride Festival festivities continue under Skypoint at 2nd Avenue and Broadway, with a host of vendors, musicians, and food trucks. This year's stage performers include Lucy Was Right, The Soul Funk Collective, Kaycee B, and Spiked Mind.

Drag Story Hour: 2pm

Join us for a fabulous, family-friendly story hour at Billings First Congregational Church.

To view all Pride Week events, or to sign up for a booth or parade spot, visit the 406 Pride website!