Billings Pride 2026
Billings Pride 2026
Come celebrate Billings Pride 2026 in downtown Billings under Skypoint! Billings Pride Fest 2026 is coordinated by 406 Pride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building unity, acceptance, and fellowship for Billings’ LGBTQ+ community.
Parade: 12pm
The Pride Parade starts on 2nd Avenue and N 31st Street, turns north on N 29th Street, then heads west on 3rd Avenue. A map of the parade route can be found on the 406 Pride website.
Festival: 1pm to 6pm
Once the parade is finished, the Pride Festival festivities continue under Skypoint at 2nd Avenue and Broadway, with a host of vendors, musicians, and food trucks. This year's stage performers include Lucy Was Right, The Soul Funk Collective, Kaycee B, and Spiked Mind.
Drag Story Hour: 2pm
Join us for a fabulous, family-friendly story hour at Billings First Congregational Church.
To view all Pride Week events, or to sign up for a booth or parade spot, visit the 406 Pride website!