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Bozeman Symphony Free Season Preview

Bozeman Symphony Free Season Preview

The Bozeman Symphony invites the community to join Music Director Norman Huynh for a special free presentation previewing the Symphony’s upcoming 2026–27 season, Music that Moves Us . . . Near and Far, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Bozeman Health’s Hillcrest Senior Living, 1201 Highland Blvd.
During this behind-the-scenes look at the new season, Huynh will share highlights from upcoming Bozeman Symphony Orchestra and Symphonic Choir concerts, discuss his role as Music Director and the Symphony’s commitment to engaging the community through music.
Huynh will also explore the powerful connection between music and well-being, offering insight into how music can support health, foster connection, and enrich our lives at every age.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit bozemansymphony.org.

Hillcrest Senior Living
FREE
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bozeman Symphony
4065859774
info@bozemansymphony.org
www.bozemansymphony.org

Artist Group Info

peggy@bozemansymphony.org
Hillcrest Senior Living
1201 Highland Blvd.
Bozeman, Montana 59718
4065859774
info@bozemansymphony.org
https://www.bozemansymphony.org