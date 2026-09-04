Bozeman Symphony Free Season Preview

The Bozeman Symphony invites the community to join Music Director Norman Huynh for a special free presentation previewing the Symphony’s upcoming 2026–27 season, Music that Moves Us . . . Near and Far, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Bozeman Health’s Hillcrest Senior Living, 1201 Highland Blvd.

During this behind-the-scenes look at the new season, Huynh will share highlights from upcoming Bozeman Symphony Orchestra and Symphonic Choir concerts, discuss his role as Music Director and the Symphony’s commitment to engaging the community through music.

Huynh will also explore the powerful connection between music and well-being, offering insight into how music can support health, foster connection, and enrich our lives at every age.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit bozemansymphony.org.

