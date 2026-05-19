Bridging the Gaps Conference for Mental Health Providers

Join us for a two-day conference designed to bring together mental health professionals, healthcare providers, educators, and community leaders from across Montana. Bridging the Gaps is focused on strengthening collaboration, expanding access to care, and building a more connected and effective mental health network throughout our state.

Attendees will gain practical tools, fresh perspectives, and meaningful connections through a variety of keynote presentations, breakout sessions, and interactive discussions. Topics will include clinical best practices, innovative approaches to care, leadership in mental health, and strategies for improving communication and coordination across systems.

In addition to earning continuing education credits, participants will have opportunities to network with peers, explore local and statewide resources, and engage with organizations dedicated to supporting mental wellness in Montana.

Whether you’re a seasoned provider or new to the field, this conference offers valuable insights and connections to help you better serve your clients and community.