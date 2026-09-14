MSU Billings Department of History and Montana 250 present Troy A. Hallsell, PhD, the 341st Missile Wing Historian at Malmstrom AFB, Montana, who will be presenting a lecture, "“Building Malmstrom’s Missile Fields in Central Montana, 1960-1963." Join us the day before the Yellowstone International Airshow to learn more about how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Air Force built the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) fields throughout Central Montana. Free and open to the public. Library 148, 6:30-7:30.