Building Malmstrom’s Missile Fields in Central Montana, 1960-1963
Building Malmstrom’s Missile Fields in Central Montana, 1960-1963
MSU Billings Department of History and Montana 250 present Troy A. Hallsell, PhD, the 341st Missile Wing Historian at Malmstrom AFB, Montana, who will be presenting a lecture, "“Building Malmstrom’s Missile Fields in Central Montana, 1960-1963." Join us the day before the Yellowstone International Airshow to learn more about how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Air Force built the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) fields throughout Central Montana. Free and open to the public. Library 148, 6:30-7:30.
MSU Billings, Library 148
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Montana State University Department of History and Montana 250
406-657-2932
emily.arendt@msubillings.edu
MSU Billings, Library 148
1500 University DriveBillings, Montana 59101
406-657-2932
emily.arendt@msubillings.edu