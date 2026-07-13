Cowpokes and Cocktails Fundraiser

Join us for a festive and fun evening to celebrate the impact of Windhorse programs and build a vision for the future!

Your evening at Cowpokes & Cocktails will include a gourmet meal, complimentary hand-curated cocktails, a demonstration of the human-horse connection in our arena, live and silent auctions filled with an array of exciting prizes, dancing to music performed by Clint Anderson and The Montana Gazette Band, and so much more!

Experience our beautiful space, meet the hearts & minds behind Windhorse & enjoy all the night has to offer in the company of fellow supporters. Grab your hat, dust off your dancing boots and come celebrate with us!