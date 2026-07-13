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Daisy The Musical: Staged Reading

Daisy The Musical: Staged Reading

Local writer Abigail Rodi invites you to a Residency Weekend of Staged Readings for her original musical, "Daisy," the musical reimagining of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s beloved novel, "The Great Gatsby," now told through the eyes of Daisy herself. These shows are directed by local director, Tonya Andrews, and feature a cast of Gallatin Valley performers.

June 26th 7:30pm
June 27th 1:00pm and 7:30pm
June 28th 1:00pm

Verge Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
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Verge Theater