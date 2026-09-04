Dance Party Benefiting Roots Family Collaborative

Join us at our adults only Dance Party Benefiting Roots for a night of music, dancing, and fun featuring DJ Don't Wake Daddy!

The countdown to Dancing with the Last Best Stars starts here!

Come dance with us, bring your friends, and enjoy a night out while supporting Roots Family Collaborative. Dressing up is welcome, but completely optional. Whether you're ready to hit the dance floor or just want to enjoy the music and good company, we'd love to have you there.

Every ticket helps support Roots' work connecting families to the support they need from preconception through parenthood.

Come dance. Come celebrate. Come get ready for Dancing with the Last Best Stars 2026.