Watch local stars and professional dancers compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy while supporting Roots Family Collaborative.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening at Dancing with the Last Best Stars, a one of a kind, family friendly community fundraiser benefiting Roots Family Collaborative.

This exciting event features a star studded lineup of local community leaders paired with professional dance choreographers as they take the stage to perform unforgettable routines, all while competing for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. Throughout the evening, audience members become part of the show by voting for their favorite dance team, with every dollar donated counting as one vote to help crown the night's champion.

But the real winner is our community.

Every ticket purchased and every vote cast directly supports Roots Family Collaborative's mission to connect families with the support they need from preconception through parenthood.

Your support helps make programs like these possible:

• Blossom Mom

• Dads Group

• Infant Feeding Circle

• Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Circle

• Infertility Support Group

• Parent education classes, workshops, and community events

Roots Family Collaborative serves families across the Greater Gallatin Valley by connecting parents to one another, parents to trusted professionals, and professionals to each other. Through peer support groups, educational programs, community events, and our Perinatal Resource Guide, we help ensure that no parent has to navigate the journey alone.

Together, we are building a community where every family feels supported, every parent feels seen, and no one has to face the challenges of parenthood in isolation.

Join us for an inspiring evening of incredible performances, community spirit, and meaningful impact. Whether you're cheering for your favorite dancers, casting votes throughout the night, or simply celebrating alongside friends and neighbors, your presence helps strengthen the village that supports local families every day.