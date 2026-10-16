Dayshift - The 30+ Daytime Party

Dayshift is a party for the 30+ generation who want the unmatched energy of a club, but detest the idea of being out past midnight. Join us for the worldwide clubbing phenomenon alongside DJ's, dancers, disco balls, confetti showers and much more. Running from 5-9pm, get all the fun of a nightclub but during the daytime. Expect the biggest 80s/90s/00s tunes all day long.