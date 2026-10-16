Capturing Bigfoot onscreen in Livingston and Missoula

On October 20, 1967, a Yakima man named Roger Patterson filmed the most famous Bigfoot film ever shot, and people have been arguing about it ever since. That argument is the subject of the documentary Capturing Bigfoot.

The documentary’s director, Marq Evans arrives in Livingston today (Friday, October 16) in the Bigfoot van. Evans answered some questions as the team was headed toward the Livingston showing.

Capturing Bigfoot shows at the Empire Twin in Livingston on Friday for one-night-only, and is in Missoula at The Roxy Saturday afternoon.