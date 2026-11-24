On Sunday, December 20th, at 7pm at the Emerson Center, the Bozeman Doc Series is proud to present our final screening of 2026, the hilarious, thought-provoking and moving new documentary, Derek vs. Derek.

The idyllic English countryside. An intensive dairy farmer called Derek. One day his neighbour, also a Derek, forsakes tradition and starts to turn his land over to wild nature sparking a long-running feud. One believes in intensive farming and is hellbent on producing industrially farmed food, the other in creating a haven for nature. Not content with digging hundreds of ponds and wild boar turf up his fields’, ‘rewilding’ Derek is breeding nearly extinct native wildlife. And he’s got beavers damming up his farm’s waterways.

“I don’t know what he’s doing. It’s not farming. It’s just a mess.” says intensive farmer Derek. The film charts the two Dereks’ often funny turbulent relationship as tempers fray, wild animals escape, and the land is transformed. Eventually intensive Derek comes to realise nature on his farm is disappearing. In a poignant and moving epiphany he declares he’s been wrong and decides he’s got to do something to bring nature back to his farm.

“Four stars…This ebulliently accessible but never tacky British documentary finds a delightfully sneaky way to explore debates around environmental damage, agriculture and the countryside without ever being preachy, dry or patronising.” The Guardian

“Gentle, insightful…While the men may never completely see eye to eye on matters, this is a film that celebrates the potential for understanding; one that just needs time and a bit of empathy to take root…an engagingly eccentric crowdpleaser.” Screen Daily

“Thought-provoking…Shotguns are brandished; hedgerow management becomes a thorny issue. But James Damer Dawson’s enjoyable film encourages accord rather than division: both men, it becomes clear, care passionately about the future of the land.” Observer UK

Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at the door or before the show online at www.bozemandocseries.org, where you can also buy Season Passes and 7-film punch cards, learn more about the series, and view trailers for upcoming films. The season will continue with screenings twice a month through April, 2027.