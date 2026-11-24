In August, the Trump Administration announced beef import exemptions in an effort to lower prices for shoppers.

Agricultural watchdog Farm Action published an analysis in November that shows retail ground beef prices dropped by cents in the first 60 days of beef import tax exemptions, while American ranchers lost hundreds in take-home pay for live cattle.

Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweizer said he’s not surprised.

“I felt that it was really more talk than action, and what it did almost immediately after that announcement, the live cattle prices here in the United States started dropping,” said Schweizer.

According to Farm Action, shoppers received savings of a little over 2 percent, or under 20 cents per pound. Meanwhile, ranchers saw a roughly 19 percent decrease in the income for a single animal, or a loss of more than $300 dollars per cow.

“Cattle producers are reluctant to invest in a cattle herd when announcements like this can adversely impact the prices of our calves almost immediately,” said Schweizer.

The analysis shows the biggest beneficiaries may have been meatpacking companies, which were able to buy meat at cheaper prices to sell to consumers.

The import exemptions are scheduled to end in late November.

