Everest: The Other Side presented by the Bozeman Doc Series

The Bozeman Doc Series continues on Sunday, November 22nd, at 7pm at the Emerson Center, with the brand new documentary from Oscar-winners Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi, Everest: The Other Side.

Elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson fell deeply in love while reaching the pinnacle of their sport. Their drive sharpened into a shared dream: to climb and ski the direct North Face of Mount Everest — the most difficult and dangerous climb on the mountain and the most coveted ski line on Earth. Thousands have summited the mountain via Nepal’s southeast ridge, but only a handful have ever reached the top by this route — and no one has successfully skied down. Already known for their extraordinary feats in the mountains and no strangers to loss, Morrison and Nelson stake everything on this daunting challenge.

“Nail biting…a harrowing work of self-reflexive cinema that’s as tragic as it is triumphant.” The Wrap

“Exhilarating…another spellbinding chronicle from the Oscar-winning “Free Solo” team.” Indiewire

“A frustrating, guiltily compelling portrait of the triumph and tragedy of extreme mountaineering” The Hollywood Reporter

Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at the door or before the show online at www.bozemandocseries.org, where you can also buy Season Passes and 7-film punch cards, learn more about the series, and view trailers for upcoming films. The season will continue with screenings twice a month through April, 2027.