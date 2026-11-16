Major gift gives hope to tribal colleges and universities

The American Indian College Fund said the gift from Yield Giving, philanthropist Mackenzie Scott's foundation, will help strengthen Native education.

Cheryl Crazy Bull, president and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, said it gives the schools more flexibility to fine-tune their programming and curriculum as they evaluate the needs of surrounding communities.

"They are among the most responsive institutions when it comes to aligning their curriculum with tribal and local, and even regional, priorities for education," Crazy Bull pointed out.

She noted the American Indian College Fund will use the money to expand scholarships, academic and wellness resources and college and career coaching. Montana has seven tribal colleges, and an economic analysis found they contributed more than $76 million to the state's economy in 2009, today's equivalent of more than $120 million.

The gift follows a College Fund report earlier this year citing chronic underfunding for tribal higher education.

Leander McDonald, president of United Tribes Technical College in neighboring North Dakota and board president of the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, said even though federal and philanthropic support has been inconsistent, it is nice to get help for long-term planning for the schools and their students. He added the timing is crucial, with campuses seeing many low-income, first-generation students enrolling right out of high school.

"They're hard-pressed to come to school, so it's great to see their sacrifice to advance themselves and to get the skill set they need in order to become gainfully employed," McDonald added.

The donation should also allow the American Indian College Fund to take the next step in launching its Governance Academy, which trains school presidents and their boards on best oversight practices.