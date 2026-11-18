Fall Buddhism Basics
Fall Buddhism Basics
On Saturday, October 24, from 9AM to 12:30PM, we will explore central teachings of our 2600 year old Buddhist tradition. We will learn about the five aggregates, five remembrances, five hindrances and the six paramitas. Great for those new to meditation and Buddhist practice; seasoned practitioners are warmly encouraged as well. To register, please visit our website at bozemandharmacenter.org.
Bozeman Dharma Center
35
09:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Bozeman Dharma Center
(406) 219-2140
marketing@bozemandharmacenter.org
Artist Group Info
Michãel Palmer
marketing@bozemandharmacenter.org
Bozeman Dharma Center
3810 Valley Commons Dr, Unit 6Bozeman, Montana 59718
(406) 219-2140
info@bozemandharmacenter.org