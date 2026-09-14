"Ferret Fest 2026: A Celebration of the Endangered Black-Footed Ferret

AMERICAN PRAIRIE TO CELEBRATE “FERRET FEST 2026”, SEPTEMBER 19

Fun kid activities and expert presentations at the National Discovery Center

American Prairie’s National Discovery Center will host “Ferret Fest 2026”, a fun day of kid activities and expert presentations for adults celebrating the endangered black-footed ferret species. Kid activities take place from 10 am to 1 pm, while presentations featuring experts involved with black-footed ferret recovery efforts begin at 1 pm and continue through 4 pm. The National Discovery Center is located at 302 W Main St. in Lewistown. Admission is free.

10 am – 1 pm:

Kid activities include ferret mask making, face painting, and a photo opportunity with the 6-foot ferret mascot. Staff of the National Black-Footed Conservation Center will also host an educational station showcasing a variety of ferret-related items for kids and adults! Guests will also have the opportunity to meet American Prairie’s resident black-footed ferret, on loan from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and explore the new “Sherrie Girten and Scott Waldie Black-Footed Ferret Exhibit.” Give-aways will include ferret posters, stickers, and more!

1 pm to 4 pm:

Presentations will feature expert speakers who will discuss the present status and future of endangered black-footed ferrets, as well as current research and efforts to restore this important species to the landscape. Speakers from the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Black-Footed Ferret Conservation Center include Kimberly Fraser (Outreach Specialist) and Justin Chuven (Recovery Program Coordinator). The program will also feature Jesse Boulerice, Research Ecologist with the Great Plains Science Program of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. Q&A sessions will follow the presentations.

Black-footed ferrets formerly inhabited much of the Great Plains of Canada, US, and Mexico, feeding almost exclusively on prairie dogs. The westward migration of settlers, however, resulted in a major decrease in prairie dog populations, as prairie dogs were systematically killed. Loss of habitat and the introduction of sylvatic plague, a non-native disease, led to further decline of the prairie dog and ferret populations. Believed to be extinct, the last colony of black-footed ferrets were discovered near Meeteetse, Wyoming, in 1981. When that colony nearly died off as a result of the plague, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the US Fish and Wildlife Service began a successful captive breeding program. This effort to save the ferrets from extinction continues today, the success of the program resulting from the hard work of federal, state, Tribal, nongovernmental, and private partners. “Bandit,” American Prairie’s resident black-footed ferret, is a product of this breeding program and came to the National Discovery Center in November 2025 from the National Black-Footed Ferret Conservation Center. He is one of a limited number of endangered ferrets that serve as “educational ambassadors” in exhibits around the nation. He is housed in the “Sherrie Girten and Scott Waldie Black-Footed Ferret Exhibit” and can be viewed 24/7 via two live webcams. Just visit americanprairie.org to see him day or night.

About the Presenters

Justin Chuven is the Black-Footed Ferret Recovery Program Coordinator for the US Fish and Wildlife Service. He is based at the National Black-Footed Ferret Conservation Center in Colorado, where the majority of ferrets are raised and prepared for reintroduction to locations in Canada, the US, and Mexico. The Black-footed Ferret Recovery Implementation Team (BFFRIT) was created in 1996 to integrate the expertise and resources of various partners contributing to recovery of the black-footed ferret. BFFRIT is a multi-agency conservation effort led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and includes representatives from federal, state and tribal governments, zoos, private landowners and nonprofit organizations.

Kimberly Fraser

Kimberly Fraser is an outreach specialist and coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Black-Footed Ferret Recovery Program. She has worked with the recovery program since 2009, educating the public through social media, photography, and media campaigns. She also works with partners, supporting state, federal, tribal, non-governmental organizations, and private landowners involved in reintroducing the endangered mammals. Ms. Fraser also serves as a program coordinator connected with public display and education efforts, such as at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery.

Jesse Boulerice is a Research Ecologist with the Great Plains Science Program of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute and leads research on mammal species throughout western North America including Montana. He is among the world’s leaders in the ecology of black-footed ferrets and has spearheaded management, conservation, and reintroduction efforts for this endangered species for nearly two decades. Jesse’s current research focuses on integrating cutting edge technologies into recovery efforts for black-footed ferrets. This research includes the development of novel methods such as drones, artificial intelligence, thermal-infrared cameras, and advanced tracking technologies designed to enhance the ways we study this elusive animal and use that information to optimize strategies for monitoring and managing populations of black-footed ferrets throughout their historical distribution. Much of this research occurs in northeastern Montana, including field sites at the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation and American Prairie.

The National Discovery Center is located at 302 W. Main Street in Lewistown and is open Thursday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Visit americanprairie.org/national-discovery-center to learn more, and follow American Prairie on Facebook for updates on upcoming events and programming.