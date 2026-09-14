Friends of Billings Public Library Collectibles Book Sale
Friends of Billings Public Library Collectibles Book Sale
Collectible Books, Memorabilia, Classics - all at incredible prices - start your collection for only $5.00
All proceeds go to support library programming and literacy efforts throughout our community
Book Nook, 1st Floor, Billings Public Library
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Billings Public Library
406-237-6170
blgsfol@gmail.com
Book Nook, 1st Floor, Billings Public Library
510 N. BroadwayBillings, Montana 59101
406-237-6170
blgsfol@gmail.com