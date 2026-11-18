The deep work of becoming the leader the work needs...

We live in an age of extraordinary information — more research, more data, more insight than any generation before us. And yet the biggest challenge facing leaders today isn't access to knowledge. It's the courage and capacity to translate that knowledge into action.

Gather & Lead is an intensive — intimate retreat specifically for leaders and communicators shaping the future of food. Five days in the Montana mountains, followed by three months of dedicated one-on-one coaching and a final online integration session.