Grace Mock Graduate Voice Recital

On Wednesday, April 15th, at 7:00 PM, Grace Mock will perform her graduate voice lecture

recital in MSUB’s Cisel Recital Hall. The recital will include works by Schumann, Mozart,

Copland, and Sondheim, as well as a presentation of her thesis project, which focuses on

repertoire selection for adjudicated high school events.

After graduating from MSUB in 2023 with Bachelors of Music Education and Music

Performance, Grace taught music both privately and in Billings Public Schools before returning

to MSUB to continue her education. She currently studies voice with Dr. Daren Small and

remains an active performer and member of the Billings music community.

The recital is free of charge and open to the public.

For more information about this recital or other music programs, contact the MSUB Department

of Music at (406) 657-2350