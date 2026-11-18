Looking for something delicious for your Thanksgiving table or holiday gatherings? Come stock up with us! We’ll have an assortment of homemade baked goods, handmade items, and warm, cozy hot chocolate to enjoy. Whether you’re shopping for a teacher gift, family celebration, work party, or just a special treat for yourself, we’ve got something for everyone! Stop by, grab a treat, and warm up your Saturday afternoon with us. We can’t wait to see you!