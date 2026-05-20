Hymn of Thanksgiving: Beethoven's Quartet Op. 132 -- presented by Baroque Music Montana

Baroque Music Montana presents “Hymn of Thanksgiving: Beethoven’s Quartet Op. 132” on June 19 at 7:30 PM at Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman. Composed after he recovered from a near-fatal illness and while deaf, Beethoven described this quartet as “a prayer from a convalescent to the Deity.” Performed on period instruments by internationally acclaimed string musicians, this concert presents one of chamber music’s most revered works due to its unparalleled musical ingenuity and emotional depth.