Hymn of Thanksgiving: Beethoven's Quartet Op. 132 -- presented by Baroque Music Montana
Hymn of Thanksgiving: Beethoven's Quartet Op. 132 -- presented by Baroque Music Montana
Baroque Music Montana presents “Hymn of Thanksgiving: Beethoven’s Quartet Op. 132” on June 19 at 7:30 PM at Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman. Composed after he recovered from a near-fatal illness and while deaf, Beethoven described this quartet as “a prayer from a convalescent to the Deity.” Performed on period instruments by internationally acclaimed string musicians, this concert presents one of chamber music’s most revered works due to its unparalleled musical ingenuity and emotional depth.
Hope Lutheran Church, Bozeman
$32 General Admission; $5 Students
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Baroque Music Montana
info@baroquemusicmontana.org
Hope Lutheran Church, Bozeman