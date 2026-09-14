Intro to Meditation September 2026

Meditation is a simple but powerful tool that can help us cope when we feel overwhelmed, anxious, and stressed. Meditation is useful at other times too with known health benefits. If you’re interested in starting a meditation practice and aren’t sure how to start, this class is for you! We’ll discuss and practice different styles of meditation including practicing with the breath, body scans, working with a question, Metta practice and Tonglen. You’ll leave with an understanding of meditation fundamentals such as different postures that work well, how to work with attention, and ways to support your meditation practice.

This event will be held in person and via Zoom on Saturday, September 12, 9 AM – 12:30 PM. We plan on recording the class and sending the link to registrants who request it.