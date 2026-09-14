Is It The End of Night?
Is It The End of Night?
Experience the dark skies and watch a dark skies short film at the Taylor Planetarium then join Paul Bogard, author of “The End of Night” for his talk, "Is It the End of Night?" to learn more about the wonder of dark skies and how to save them. A reception in the lobby before the talk will include free food/drink, book signing, tour of the Taylor Planetarium and exhibits.
Museum of the Rockies
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 21 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Gallatin Valley Earth Day
406-595-5976
gallatinvalleyearthday@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Paul Bogard
Museum of the Rockies
600 W Kagy BlvdBozeman, Montana 59717
4065867600
cloeffelholz@thehrdc.org