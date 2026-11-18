Life of Wendell Berry, with Jeromy Emerling
Life of Wendell Berry, with Jeromy Emerling
A discussion about the life of Wendell Berry, featuring local collector Jeromy Emerling. For years, Emerling has collected a number of original documents and publications created and used by Berry, and will join us at the Billings Public Library to discuss the life of Berry through this outstanding collection of resources.
Billings Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Billings Public Library
510 N BroadwayBillings, Montana 59101
(406) 657-8258