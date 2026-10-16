Local Author KL Borges Launches Murder at Flesher Pass at Billings Public Library

Join Billings author KL Borges to celebrate the launch of Murder on Flesher Pass, the second installment in her Agatha Award-nominated Montana Animal Rescue Mysteries series. This event will take place on Tuesday, October 27th, beginning at 6:00 pm in the BPL Community Room.

The author will read a selection, answer audience questions, and sign books, which This House of Books will be on site to sell. Additionally, Dog Tag Buddies will be on hand to answer questions about their work, and a portion of proceeds will be shared between them and a local animal rescue. Light refreshments will be served.

