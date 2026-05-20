The Bozeman Symphony invites audiences to revel in sweeping melodies and powerful storytelling at Lyrical Landscapes: Mahler, Walton, & Clair de lune, April 25 and 26 at the Willson Auditorium. The concerts feature internationally acclaimed baritone Lester Lynch and the Bozeman Symphonic Choir.

The program opens with the gentle beauty of Clair de lune by Claude Debussy—French for “moonlight” and one of the composer’s most beloved works. With shimmering harmonies, unconventional scales, and flowing melodic lines, the piece creates a dreamlike atmosphere that has captivated audiences for more than a century.

Next, Lynch performs Rückert-Lieder by Gustav Mahler, a poignant five-song cycle set to poetry by German Romantic poet Friedrich Rückert. The songs trace an emotional journey from the fragrant promise of spring to reflections on solitude and a profound meditation on the soul’s darkest hour.

The program concludes with Lynch and the Bozeman Symphonic Choir in Belshazzar’s Feast by William Walton. Drawn from biblical texts, this electrifying oratorio recounts the fall of Babylon and the exile of the Jewish people through dramatic choral writing and powerful orchestral color.

Internationally celebrated for his commanding voice and emotionally charged performances, Lynch has emerged as one of the most sought-after operatic artists of the 21st century. He has appeared on the stages of many of the world’s leading opera houses and concert halls and received numerous prestigious honors, including awards from the Metropolitan Opera National Council.

Performances are on Saturday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 26, at 2:30 p.m. at the Willson Auditorium in Bozeman.

Tickets start at $30 for adults, with discounted tickets available for students. Purchase online at https://www.bozemansymphony.org/mahler-walton-clairdelune or by calling 406-585-9774. Tickets at the door are subject to availability.

