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Magic Mustache Club Close up Magic Show

Magic Mustache Club Close up Magic Show

Join That 1 Guy for the Magic Mustache Club, an intimate close-up magic show filled with sleight of hand, impossible surprises, and playful audience interaction. Limited to just 20 guests, this separately ticketed experience takes place before the concert; concert admission is not included.

The Pub Station
$50
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

That 1 Guy LLC
radio1guy@gmail.com
https://www.that1guy.com

Artist Group Info

That 1 Guy
radio1guy@gmail.com
https://www.that1guy.com
The Pub Station
2502 First Ave N, Billings, MT 59101
Billings, Montana 59101
(406) 894-2020
https://thepubstation.com/