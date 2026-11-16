Magic Mustache Club Close up Magic Show
Magic Mustache Club Close up Magic Show
Join That 1 Guy for the Magic Mustache Club, an intimate close-up magic show filled with sleight of hand, impossible surprises, and playful audience interaction. Limited to just 20 guests, this separately ticketed experience takes place before the concert; concert admission is not included.
The Pub Station
$50
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
That 1 Guy LLC
radio1guy@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
That 1 Guy
radio1guy@gmail.com
The Pub Station
2502 First Ave N, Billings, MT 59101Billings, Montana 59101
(406) 894-2020