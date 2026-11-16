Montana Bouldering Championships
Montana Bouldering Championships
We're celebrating the Montana Bouldering Championships this year on Dec. 12th; the final installment of a statewide competition circuit. This is a huge event for our gym and community, bringing climbers together from all around Montana. Spectators are welcome to enjoy a local food truck (tbd), coffee, beer provided by Meadowlark Brewing and a fantastic community to enjoy it with. Come join us to witness some of the most exciting climbers in the state!
Steepworld
10$ for spectators; 55$ for competitors
09:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Last Best Bouldering Series
lbbsclimbcomp@gmail.com
Steepworld
1230 S 31st St WBillings, Montana 59102
(406) 969-2500
info@steepworld.com