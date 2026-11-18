Montana State University students and faculty are hosting their eighth consecutive Climate Week November 30 to Dec. 4, 2026 on the MSU campus featuring a series of lectures and related content on the topic of how climate change is impacting the campus and community and solutions to address the growing threats of a warming world. Events include a lecture by former Director of the UN’s World Climate Research Program Dr. David Carlson on why calculating the carbon budget for our planet represents an extremely urgent challenge, a panel discussion on fishing and climate change, and a Climate Networking Night to get to know local and state climate organizations.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information go to montana.edu/communitydevelopment/climateweek.html

