MSU Students and Faculty to Host Eighth Climate Week
MSU Students and Faculty to Host Eighth Climate Week
Montana State University students and faculty are hosting their eighth consecutive Climate Week November 30 to Dec. 4, 2026 on the MSU campus featuring a series of lectures and related content on the topic of how climate change is impacting the campus and community and solutions to address the growing threats of a warming world. Events include a lecture by former Director of the UN’s World Climate Research Program Dr. David Carlson on why calculating the carbon budget for our planet represents an extremely urgent challenge, a panel discussion on fishing and climate change, and a Climate Networking Night to get to know local and state climate organizations.
All events are free and open to the public. For more information go to montana.edu/communitydevelopment/climateweek.html