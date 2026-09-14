MSUB Library Lecture Series: America Turns 250 - Revolutionary: Who was Deborah Samson?

Amy Harmon is a Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and New York Times Bestselling author. Amy knew at an early age that writing was something she wanted to do, and she divided her time between writing songs and stories as she grew. Having grown up in the middle of wheat fields without a television, with only her books and her siblings to entertain her, she developed a strong sense of what made a good story. Her books are now being published in more than twenty-five different languages, truly a dream come true for a little country girl from Levan, Utah.