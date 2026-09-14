MSUB Library Lecture Series: America Turns 250 - The Montana Constitution Roadshow: A Shared Heritage

The Montana Constitution Roadshow: A Shared Heritage, with Rylee Sommers-Flanagan, invites you to explore the fascinating story behind Montana’s foundational legal document. After an introduction to constitutional democracy, Rylee Sommers-Flanagan offers glimpses into early Montana’s history, including growth through federal laws incentivizing investment in agriculture and the colorful history of the infamous Copper Kings’ domination of the 1889 State Constitution. From there, details about the 1972 Constitutional Convention are surfaced, followed by a look into how Montana values appear in our Constitution.

Through an informative set of narratives, as well as discussion of exciting and timely topics like government transparency and separation of powers, the audience will learn about:

What a constitutional democracy is

The rule of law

The ways in which the Montana Constitution is special and distinct

