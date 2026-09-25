Founded in 1881 by the Sisters of Charity, St. James Hospital cared for Butte's miners, migrants and poor through the city's boom years, expanding again and again before operations moved in 1962. The building later served as offices and apartments, but its reputation as one of Butte's most haunted landmarks has only grown. Join Haunted Rooms America for a six-hour after-hours paranormal investigation of the old hospital, with professional ghost hunting equipment provided. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. Tickets are limited.