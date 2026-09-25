Old St. James Hospital Ghost Hunt
Old St. James Hospital Ghost Hunt
Founded in 1881 by the Sisters of Charity, St. James Hospital cared for Butte's miners, migrants and poor through the city's boom years, expanding again and again before operations moved in 1962. The building later served as offices and apartments, but its reputation as one of Butte's most haunted landmarks has only grown. Join Haunted Rooms America for a six-hour after-hours paranormal investigation of the old hospital, with professional ghost hunting equipment provided. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. Tickets are limited.
Old St. James Hospital
$129 per person
08:00 PM - 02:00 AM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Haunted Rooms America
support@hauntedrooms.com
Old St. James Hospital
225 S Idaho StButte, Montana 59701