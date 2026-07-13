Park County CWPP Community Open House Event (Livingston)

Park County and FACE Wildfire by MC Fire, LLC will host a series of community open house events this June to support an update of the Park County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP).

All events are open to the public and will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the following dates and at the following locations:

Monday, June 22nd

Gardiner/Gateway Hose Company Fire Station

118 US Highway 89 South

Gardiner, MT

Tuesday, June 23rd

Clyde Park Rural Fire Station

405 1st Ave North

Clyde Park, MT

Thursday, June 25th

Paradise Valley Fire Service Area Fire Station

1140 East River Road

Pray, MT

Friday, June 26th

Park County Rural Fire District Station 1

304 East Park Street

Livingston, MT

The events will provide residents, landowners, visitors, and other stakeholders an

opportunity to review updated wildfire hazard and risk analysis information and learn more about wildfire mitigation efforts across Park County. Community members will also be encouraged to participate in a community survey that will help inform priorities and recommendations included in the updated CWPP.

The community survey can be accessed at https://bit.ly/ParkCountyCWPP or by using the following QR Code.

In addition to CWPP information displays, attendees will have access to wildfire preparedness and mitigation resources from participating organizations and public agencies.

The updated Community Wildfire Protection Plan is intended to strengthen wildfire resilience across Park County by identifying community values at risk, evaluating wildfire hazards, and prioritizing mitigation actions that reduce wildfire risk to people, property, infrastructure, and natural resources

Community members and visitors are encouraged to attend any of the open house events to ask questions, provide feedback, and help shape the future of wildfire preparedness in Park County.

For additional information regarding the CWPP update process, please contact Greg Coleman from Park County at GColeman@parkcounty.org or Jerry McAdams with FACE Wildfire at info@facewildfire.com .

