Experience Rescued Hearts, the powerful award-winning documentary uncovering the miracles, mystery, and science of healing with horses, proudly brought to Bozeman by Windhorse Equine Learning and sponsored by Four Horses for Wholeness. Through deeply moving personal stories and expert insights, the film explores how horses offer a space where healing and transformation can unfold - a space where healing is never one-sided.

This community gathering offers a rare chance to experience a film that is touching hearts across the world, learn about organizations in our community that are doing this important work, and share space with others in your community who live and breathe the horse human connection. A reception will be held at 5:00pm with a food truck as well as complimentary wine, beer, and beverages. The film will begin at 6:00.