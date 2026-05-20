The Bozeman Symphony invites audiences to an electrifying program, Sounds of America II: Rhapsody in Blue & West Side Story, May 15–17 at the Willson Auditorium in downtown Bozeman. The concerts feature Grammy Award–winning pianist Michelle Cann in a dynamic showcase of American masterworks.

One of the most sought-after pianists of her generation, Cann takes center stage in a dazzling double feature: George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Florence Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement. Gershwin’s iconic work, situated at the crossroads of classical music, jazz, and Broadway, remains a defining expression of the American sound.

Cann also brings renewed brilliance to Price’s concerto, a richly expressive work shaped by the composer’s Late Romantic style and deep connection to African American spiritual traditions. Nearly lost to history, the concerto has only recently returned to the concert stage following its reconstruction from original manuscripts about 15 years ago.

Also on the program is The Observatory by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award–winning composer Caroline Shaw. Premiered by the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 2019, the piece offers a cinematic, kaleidoscopic journey inspired by the iconic Griffith Observatory overlooking Los Angeles.

Rounding out the program is Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, a thrilling orchestral suite drawn from his landmark musical. Spanning nine movements, the work pulses with dramatic intensity, blending classical form with jazz rhythms, Latin dance influences, and vibrant syncopation.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 15 & 16, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.

These concerts are made possible by the generous support of sponsors The Dovana Foundation, Calum & Tricia DeSouza, Bob & Donna Ritchie, Bruce & Kimberlie Jodar, Gary Kunis & Connie Wong, Paul & Arlene Wylie, Carol Lalani, and Lynn & Chip Rinehart.

Tickets start at $30 for adults, with discounted tickets available for students. Purchase online at https://www.bozemansymphony.org/rhapsody-in-blue-and-west-side-story or by calling 406-585-9774. Tickets at the door are subject to availability.

