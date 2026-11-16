Second String Orchestra Fall 2026 Concert

Join Bozeman’s beloved community orchestra for an evening of music that explores different places and perspectives. The Fall 2026 concert program features Sibelius’s "Finlandia", Copland’s "Simple Gifts" from "Appalachian Spring", Max Richter’s "On the Nature of Daylight", and three orchestral pieces from Grieg’s "Sigurd Jorsalfar". Directed by Dr. Matthew Makeever. Admission is free with goodwill offering collected for Bozeman Friends of Music to support student music programs in Bozeman Public Schools.