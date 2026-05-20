Second String Orchestra Spring Concert

The Second String Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Matthew Makeever, presents their spring concert on Saturday, April 11th at 7PM at Hope Lutheran Church. The program features Ludwig van Beethoven's lyrical Romance in F Major, Op. 50, featuring violin soloist Chelsea Lind, alongside Cesar Franck's Symphony in D Minor, a rich and expressive work that was among the most frequently performed symphonies from the 1920s through the 1970s. The concert is free and open to the public.